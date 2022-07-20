The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending July 20, 2022

It took Ruth Ware, recently blurbed by David Baldacci as “the Agatha Christie of our generation,” to unseat TikTok powerhouse Colleen Hoover and her “It Ends With Us” from the No. 1 spot on the Original Fiction list. CoHo (as her fans call her) has held No. 1 since May 25, an epoch for fast fiction. Ware’s “The It Girl” hits all the right notes: Oxford; a tight circle of chums; the death of the titular It girl; and a revisiting of her murder a decade later. This is Ware’s seventh novel since 2015. Hoover likely isn’t losing sleep; five of her books are among the top 10.

In fact, all but two novels on the list are aimed at young women. The exceptions are both crime-fiction thrillers: Baldacci’s latest, “The 6:20 Man” (No. 7) and Kathy Reichs’ “Cold, Cold Bones,” which debuted last week at No. 4 and has slipped to No. 10.

-Sarah Murdoch

