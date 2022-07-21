Hold your breath, you’re in for a wild ride with these 4 new crime fiction novels

Scout Press, 352 pages, $26.99

As this tantalizing whodunit gets under way, the scene is an Oxford college about ten years ago. The mood, events and characters, though decidedly contemporary, wouldn’t be out of place in a novel from Agatha Christie or Dorothy L. Sayers or any other Golden Age mystery writer. The murder victim of the piece is a student named April, “intimidatingly beautiful and conspicuously wealthy.” A hapless college employee takes the fall for the killing, but when he dies of natural causes after eight years behind bars, the former student whose testimony most contributed to the poor sap’s conviction decides to act on her second thoughts. Did she properly identify the guilty party? Apparently not, but the complex sleuthing she undertakes runs hardly as smoothly as in a Christie or a Sayers. This story is more modern, perverse and crowded in long-term puzzles.

Things We Do In The Dark

By Jennifer Hillier

Minotaur Books, 352 pages, $36.99

Here’s a shape-shifting crime novel, one that starts promisingly as one kind of puzzle, then swerves into something entirely different. It seems that an attractive Seattle yoga instructor is about to go on trial for the murder of her millionaire husband. Everything — witnesses, evidence, arguments and counter arguments — are in place for a solid courtroom drama. Then the scene switches to Toronto where a fresh fact situation and an apparently new set of dramatis personae emerge to work their deep influence on the Seattle trial. The material that originates in Toronto packs authentic surprises, but does the basic and pure forensic battle in the Seattle courtroom present the more legitimate clash? Who’s to guess the answer when Jennifer Hillier gets her ever active imagination at work?

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star