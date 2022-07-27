Pork patties with grilled pineapple, grilled sesame drumsticks and more easy summer recipes

What’s on the menu for the week ahead? From a hearty rice dish to a mouth-watering chicken sandwich, we have five recipe ideas the whole family is sure to enjoy.

Monday: Brown Rice with Lentils and Caramelized Onions

Lentils, onions and rice may not sound that exciting, but it is actually a very flavourful dinner idea. Yes, it can be enjoyed as a side, but it is protein-packed thanks to the lentils, so it makes for a filling meal on its own as well.

Tuesday: Chicken Panini with Roasted Bell Peppers and Smoked Gouda

Sandwiches are often the perfect meal idea. Sure, if you’re looking to save some time, you’ll likely go the white bread, cold cut and cheese slice route. But if you take a bit of extra time to cook the chicken, roast the bell peppers and grill your sandwich, we promise you, the added work will be worth it!

Wednesday: Pork Patties with Grilled Pineapple and Broccoli

Who can resist this meal that comes together in a flash? The savoury pork topped with hoisin sauce pairs wonderfully with the sweetness of the grilled pineapple, and it rounds out to a complete meal with a side of broccoli and rice.

Thursday: Tagliatelle with Fennel, Dried Currants and Parmesan Croutons

Bursting with that distinct flavour of fennel, this pasta dish is something special. It is a symphony of flavours and textures, like the crunchiness that the fennel and croutons bring. Oh, and did we mention that this recipe is vegetarian?

Friday: Grilled Sesame Drumsticks with Coleslaw