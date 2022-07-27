The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending July 27, 2022

In this weeks bestsellers lists: Something Old: Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” enjoys comfortable sales year after year. But the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, ending the right of women to obtain abortion, and a new season of the Hulu series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” coming in September have likely prompted more people to pick up a copy of the original. This week it edged back onto the Canadian Fiction list at No. 10.

Something New: Matthew Ball is a Canadian venture capitalist, steeped in gaming culture, who seeks to explain the implications of what he calls “the next Internet.” “The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything” outlines, as the publisher puts it, “the interconnected network of 3D virtual worlds that will eventually serve as the gateway to most online experiences and also underpin much of the physical world.” The book debuts this week at No. 8 on the Original Non-fiction list and No. 5 on the Canadian Non-fiction list.

-Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.