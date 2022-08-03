The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Aug. 3, 2022

Lots of interesting new Canadian non-fiction arrived on bookshelves this week.

First up is “Where You End and I Begin,” by journalist Leah McLaren, a memoir that unpacks her destructively “enmeshed” relationship with her mother. It debuts at No 6.

“The Castleton Massacre,” at No. 9, revisits the 1963 femicide of a pregnant wife and three daughters by a former United Church minister in Castleton, Ontario. Author Sharon Anne Cook was the niece of murderer Robert Killins and co-author Margaret Carson is the only surviving daughter.

Finally, “Our Voice of Fire,” at No. 10, is a memoir by French-Cree-Iroquois journalist-activist Brandi Morin and a survivor of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis.