Missing woman among nominees for Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

SASKATOON - A woman who went missing with her son last month is one of three people nominated for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

Dawn Dumont Walker, whose book was published under the name Dawn Dumont and who police have identified as Dawn Walker, was last seen in Saskatoon with her seven-year-old son Vincent on July 22.

Saskatoon Police and the RCMP are investigating their whereabouts.

Dumont Walker is CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.