Tofu grilled two ways, plus more light ideas for hot summer nights

Another week is here, and we’re still making the most of the summer season! From fresh ingredients to our favourite grilling recipes, the five dinner ideas below are perfect for an outdoor summer meal.

Monday: Tofu Souvlaki Brochettes

There are skewers to suit all tastes. While chicken and beef are popular during summer, for our vegetarian friends, tofu is also a great option to include at your next cookout. In this recipe, let the protein sit in a Greek-inspired marinade, then grill it and serve in a pita. Perfection!

Tuesday: Merguez and Marinated Fennel on Toast

Fennel is the star of this open-faced sandwich. Fresh and versatile, it’s one of our favourite summer veggies, so we say use it anywhere and everywhere! Paired with spicy merguez, this is one flavourful and mouth-watering meal.

Wednesday: Shrimp Tacos with Corn Salsa and Avocado

Taco night is something the entire family can get behind! And this dish boasts fresh ingredients and takes very little time to prepare.

Thursday: Quinoa with Grilled Vegetables and Tofu

This dinner is brimming with the good stuff: quinoa, tofu, zucchini, tomatoes, artichoke hearts … It’s a tasty meal salad that’s loaded and definitely won’t leave you wanting.

Friday: Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Sauce and Melted Mozzarella