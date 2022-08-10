The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending August 10, 2022

We seldom see such rapturous reviews for a thriller as “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by UK writer Gillian McAllister is receiving from her fellow genre A-listers: “It’s perfection … a masterpiece,” blurbs Lisa Jewell; “mind-twisting,” says Ruth Ware (Ware’s “The It Girl” is at No. 3 this week; McAllister debuts at No. 5); “virtuoso storytelling,” says A.J. Finn. Plus it’s August’s Reese Witherspoon pick. This is McAllister’s seventh novel, and it looks like her breakthrough on this side of the pond. (I haven’t seen this level of enthusiasm since the publication of “Gone Girl” by that other Gillian — Gillian Flynn.)

The prize for biggest jump in a single week goes to “Our Voice of Fire,” a memoir by Indigenous activist Brandi Morin. It debuted last week at No. 10 on the Canadian Non-fiction list and is No. 4 this week on the Original list, a leap that represents the sale of several hundred books.

Another noteworthy debut on the Original Non-fiction list is “Regenesis: Feeding the World without Devouring the Planet,” in which climate activist George Monbiot argues that the technology is already available to conquer climate change while ending global hunger. Monbiot is the winner of the 2022 Orwell Prize for Journalism.

-Sarah Murdoch