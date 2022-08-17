Embrace the dinner salad, plus a meatless pasta dish: Here’s what to cook this week

On the menu this week? From power bowls to salads that eat like a meal, this selection of five fresh and tasty recipes will ensure dinnertime will be far from a lacklustre experience!

Monday: Brown Rice Bowl with Lentils, Carrots and Grapes

We say everything tastes better in a bowl! In this recipe, we combine colours and textures for a super-satisfying, healthy and nutritious dish. We particularly like the combination of veggies with the sweet pop of grapes for a surprising fruity side. Best of all? It requires no cooking.

Tuesday: Grilled Vegetable and Chicken Salad

We know you’re always looking for different ways to incorporate chicken into your recipes. Luckily, this protein is so versatile, and adding it to a salad is always a winning idea. Along with veggies, cheese and nuts, and topped with a tasty pesto mayo, this salad is sure to fill you up.

Wednesday: Seared Tilapia with Corn and Cherry Tomato Salad

With fresh corn and tomatoes in abundance at the moment, it only makes sense to whip up this tasty salad and serve it alongside a white fish like tilapia. It’s a bright and delicious dinner idea.

Thursday: Orecchiette Primavera

Pasta is always a quick and easy meal choice for busy weeknights, and this colourful meatless version won’t disappoint. Featuring “small ears” pasta (or any other small pasta will do), it’s also loaded with the likes of zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes.

Friday: Sweet Potato and Roast Pork on Toast