The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending August 17, 2022

It may be August but it’s Bad Mother’s Day on this week’s bestseller list.

“I’m Glad My Mom Died,” the darkly funny memoir by former child actor Jennette McCurdy, debuts at No. 1 on the Original Non-Fiction list. McCurdy found fame in the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” and its spinoff “Sam & Cat,” thanks to a stage-mother mom who subjected her to starvation diets, endless makeovers and all-round dysfunctional misbehaviour.

And at No. 6, “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You,” a reassuring look at maternal nurturing in the animal kingdom. (Sample: Giraffe mothers kick their newborns until they walk; koala moms feed their offspring her own excrement; and hamster mothers are known to eat their young. It’s written by TV comedy writer Glenn Boozan and illustrated by Priscilla Witte.

Another interesting sidelight: Richard Wagamese, the Ojibwe writer who died in 2017, continues to appear on the bestsellers lists: His 2012 novel, “Indian Horse” returned at No. 8 on the Canadian Fiction list and his 2016 book of Ojibwe meditations, “Embers,” ranks No. 5 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list.