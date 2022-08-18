4 new crime fiction books to satisfy your summer reading cravings

Atria, 384 pages, $37.00

This dense but agile, character-laden, intricate, confounding and entertaining novel picks up where “The Family Upstairs,” Lisa Jewell’s previous dense but agile novel, left off.

The large family involved in the murders consists of characters with a tendency to secretiveness and, perhaps in some cases, a compulsion to homicide. They’re based in London but turn up in points west (Chicago) and south (Antibes). Though characters overlap from book number one to number two, a crucial character introduced only in the second novel is the wise and diligent Samuel Owusu who is, of all unexpected but refreshing figures, a London copper. He’s a genuine Detective Inspector, an absolute whiz at interrogation, just the guy who’s both welcome and necessary in this most trickily plotted book.

Do No Harm

By Robert Pobi

In Toronto author Robert Pobi’s new novel, somebody is killing off the great physicians of New York City. Also the great pathologists, neurologists, anesthesiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, even the great psychiatrists. At first nobody takes note of the connection by medical profession because the deaths are disguised among the Big Apple’s suicides and accident victims. The ace investigator who spots the trend — not really a major feat since there are a remarkable thirty of them in a short period — is Lucas Page, a comically tough nut of a character who has lost one arm, one leg and one eye in past law-enforcing skirmishes. Page, a former FBI agent and present astrophysicist, is motivated to get sleuthing when his wife, an ER surgeon, shapes up as a potential target of the killer. While much of the book stretches credulity, Pobi is resourceful at cooking up acceptable explanations for weird events.

