Fanning the importance of Tegan and Sara

“Del Cowie, who I used to work with at CBC, had just taken over as the editor at Bibliophonic, and he approached a few people to pitch him ideas,” Lau explained.

“I was the one who was the fastest to respond. At the time, Bibliophonic only had a handful of music titles and we both identified there were not a lot of diverse artists being covered … meaning not enough people of colour and not a lot of women. We batted around a few ideas and it was Del who brought up Tegan and Sara, not knowing I was obsessed with them as a teenager.

“I had been following them since ‘So Jealous’ and started interviewing them every album cycle since ‘Heartthrob,’ so I had a pretty good base knowledge of them but believed there was enough there still to learn and it would be a good challenge,” she added.

In “Tegan and Sara: Modern Heartthrobs,” the Toronto-based writer, who still works full-time at CBC, traces the identical twins’ career with a combination of objectivity and subjectivity. Initially she was reluctant to inject her voice — she’s a journalist after all — but gradually began to weave in personal anecdotes and opinions, entering the narrative where it fits and to give added context.

“It was not my choice,” Lau said. “My editor nudged me … it’s not something I do in my day job. As music journalists we are told not to make the story about you; stay objective. When it was flipped and I was asked, ‘How much of yourself are you comfortable putting in this book?’ I was uncomfortable with it. But, by draft three or four, I was putting more of myself in without taking the attention away from Tegan and Sara.”

Tegan and Sara’s music and their openness about their sexuality have broadened the conversation about LGBTQ artists but, said Lau, there is still a way to go.

“I am always surprised by how empathetic and compassionate they (Tegan and Sara) are toward people,” Lau said. “When I started working on this project I was reading all of the negative press from the 1990s and 2000s and I was getting angry on their behalf. The first time I talked to Sara we spent two hours just talking about sexism in the music industry.

“The ability to forgive the nastiness that was aimed at them early in their career, sometimes unintentionally — people didn’t know how to write about twins who were also queer — took a long time to get there, and arguably there is still a lot of work to be done in music journalism and the way we write about artists. But they’ve been kind to people and don’t hold on to those grudges. That’s something I aspire to.”

Twenty-four years since Tegan and Sara Quin formed their first band, the duo is as active as ever and gaining new allies and fans. “Tegan and Sara” tells the story of the dynamic pair as it stands in 2022.

Seven years since that memorable night when the band took to the stage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, everything for these sisters does seem truly “awesome.” Their 10th album, “Crybaby,” arrives Oct. 21 and a TV series based on their New York Times bestselling memoir “High School” comes to Amazon Freevee in the U.S. this fall. As Sara tells Lau at the end of the book, “We’re just getting started.”

David McPherson is a freelance journalist and the author of “Massey Hall” and “The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern: A Complete History.” Follow him @mcphersoncomm