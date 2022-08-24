Emma Donoghue’s ‘Haven’ contains subtle, vibrating tension in its tale of three monks on an island

Emma Donoghue has a thing for confinement. Her bestselling novel “Room” is the most obvious example, but her last book, “The Pull of the Stars,” did something similar in the confines, if you will, of an Irish maternity ward at the time of the Spanish flu. (“Confinement” is also, of course, an outmoded term for childbirth.)

Her latest, “Haven,” doesn’t involve rooms or wards. The novel’s trio of characters are essentially living en plein air and yet they’re undoubtedly confined: by the fact that they’re on an island, by the latter’s scant resources, by the religion to which they have devoted their lives and by the zealotry of their leader, Artt, a.k.a. the Prior.

The year is 600, so Christianity is, relatively speaking, still fresh out of the oven. Artt has received orders from God — in that most reliable of forms, the dream — to establish a monastery in Ireland’s western sea. For this he recruits two monks: Cormac, an elderly but competent builder and gardener who bears the scars of war and of the plague that took his family, and Trian, a spindly youth with a complementary talent for hunting and scavenging.

Flattered by Artt’s invitation, they need no convincing. And they will go, quite literally, wherever the wind blows their flimsy boat, Artt assuring them he’ll know their destination when he sees it.

The bird-ruled island where they land (Skellig Michael off the coast of County Kerry) has a fierce beauty, but it is far from Edenic. This, for Artt, is part of the point, fleshly comforts and pleasing the Big Guy being at opposite extremes of his priority list. And so before they build a shelter they must build a cross … from stone. He continually imposes limitations on their already limited situation. He deems, for instance, the island’s abundant shellfish unclean and therefore not OK to eat. To the monks’ practical, survival-related concerns he invariably responds with a “God will provide.” He’s a broken record long before records existed.

Most of “Haven” revolves around the quietly enthralling details of the monks’ hard-won survival: the collecting of rainwater, the fashioning of ink and quills for the copying of holy texts that is to be their legacy, the building of a midden, the making of tallow for candles. There’s only one tree, so when their coal runs out they kill and burn the island’s ubiquitous puffin fledglings for fuel.

The repetitiveness of the monks’ daily tasks means their minds have time to wander, sometimes to the brink of heresy. When a piece of the island breaks off, Trian considers the idea that “Maybe everything wears down in the end.” Cormac, too, is beginning to have thoughts, specifically about the necessity of their suffering.

The novel’s subtle, vibrating tension lies in the lag with which Trian’s and Cormac’s feelings about Artt catch up to our own — right from the get-go we want to toss this sadistic, tyrannical know-it-all off a cliff.

When Trian accidentally breaks a bottle of precious red ink, he’s told to use his own blood, then do penance in the freezing sea. A turning point comes when Artt breaks the flute Trian has painstakingly fashioned from an auk feather — an obvious yearning for private pleasure that is treated as rank insubordination.

Even as these frustrations inexorably build, it’s unclear where it’s all going until basically the end, when an incident catalytically forces resolution. It’s a spoiler, so suffice it to say will is involved. God’s? Perhaps. Emma Donoghue’s, definitely.