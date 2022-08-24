The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Aug. 24, 2022

Several interesting books — fiction and non — debut on the bestseller lists this week.

The Canadian Fiction list features Irish-Canadian writer Emma Donoghue’s ninth novel, “Haven,” at No. 2 and Toronto writer Joy Fielding’s 31st thriller, “The Housekeeper,” at No. 6.

And still another look at the British royals, this time from the prolific crime writer James Patterson and co-writer Chris Mooney: “Diana, William, and Harry” is billed by its publishers as “the first big book about the private Diana, the mother of two princes.” It joins the Original Non-Fiction list at No. 5.

Just in time for back-to-school, “For the Love of Learning: A Year in the Life of a School Principal” is at No. 7 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 4 on the Canadian list. Retired Toronto educator Kristin Phillips takes us into the scariest place in the school, the principal’s office, for a behind-the-scenes look at the place where our kids spend most of their day.