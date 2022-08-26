Could asking customers to tip as much at 30% backfire on restaurants?

The Restaurants Canada survey reported more Ontarians were raising their tips from pre-pandemic levels compared to residents of any other province. Nationally, 44 per cent of Canadians said they were tipping more than before. In Alberta and the Atlantic Provinces, only 34 and 35 per cent, respectively, reported doing the same.

Rilett believes Ontarians are tipping more than other Canadians because the province was closed the longest during the pandemic. "I think people recognize that the staff were hurt the greatest and so they’re recognizing that," he said.

However, von Massow believes societal pressure is driving tips up. With some consumers upping their tips, restaurants are now increasing the tip options on their payment terminals, which puts "pressure on the social norm" and "pushes people at the bottom end of the tip range to give more," he said.

But that strategy could backfire for restaurants, van Massow warned.

If diners feel the tip options are too high, that may end their meal on a bitter note. "The last experience those people have at the restaurant would be a negative one," he said.

Locke agrees and believes the climbing tip rates paired with rising menu prices could soon hurt the industry. Even if diners are tipping the same percentage now compared to before the pandemic, they are still giving more because food prices, the base cost upon which tips are calculated, have already increased.

"It’s going to dissuade people from dining out," he predicts.

But with several restaurants in recent years opting for a no-tip model, and raising wages to a livable income, it will be interesting to see if other restaurant owners make the switch, said Rilett, noting it’s a "copycat industry."

Lori Fox, a journalist and food service expert who previously worked as a server, believes it’s going to take a significant cultural shift for that to happen.

Tipping culture is all about control, they said. "The underlying perceived value for the customer in tipping is actually the exchange and temporary control of another human body."

The practice has a racist history and is a legacy of slavery, many scholars have highlighted, noting tipping was popular in the U.S. after the Civil War and used to exploit the labour of emancipated Black women and men. Instead of receiving a wage, workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry often relied on customers’ gratuities for their pay.

Aaron Binder, co-director of the Better Way Alliance, believes the no-tip model is more equitable for workers and gives greater stability, as income is no longer dictated by the number of tips they receive each shift. In this era of staff shortages, that could help restaurant owners decrease staff turnover.

"Plus, by reducing or removing tipping completely … you see a lot of these power imbalances removed in the food service industry," he added.

Jaby Dayle feels workers are divided between the two systems.

"It was nice to work in a space where my rent won’t be dictated because this random person who’s never worked on the floor is judging me," said Dayle, a server and wine professional who has worked at establishments that have used both models.

However, she said servers who work at restaurants that do accept tips still tend to earn more money, on average, compared to those who earn a higher wage at a no-tip establishment.

While the debate continues, Fox encourages diners to continue tipping, but also engage in these discussions with servers and ask how to create a more equitable system.

"The debate should not be, ‘Am I going to tip or am I not going to tip?’" they said. "The debate should be. ‘Why am I tipping and why isn’t the restaurant paying servers a living wage?’"

— Joshua Chong is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Joshua via email: jchong@torstar.ca