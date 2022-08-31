Beef pitas and veggie-halloumi burgers: Turn dinner on it’s head this week

What’s for dinner this week? Pasta, burgers, couscous and more. We promise you’ll be making these five recipes again and again.

Monday: Ground Beef Pita Sandwiches

Looking for a quick and easy dinner idea even the kids will enjoy? That ground beef you just bought will come in handy in this pita sandwich recipe. It’s a nice change of pace from the usual beef burger, and the flavourful yogurt sauce just shines thanks to the tangy addition of sumac.

Tuesday: Quick Chicken and Couscous

How can we resist a quick recipe? Hearty and delicious, this is a dinner idea the whole family is sure to love. And it also tastes great for lunch the next day. Just pop it in an insulated container and go.

Wednesday: One-Pot Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Spinach

This all-in-one meal brings all the ingredients into the same pot. The family-friendly pasta recipe comes together in under 30 minutes, and you can even save time (and having to wash a food processor) by using store-bought pesto.

Thursday: Cod and Corn in Spicy Curry Broth

A great way to use that late-summer corn is in this spicy fish dish. A tender piece of cod is swimming in an addictive coconut milk and curry broth, along with the corn and seasonal zucchini. Surprising and tasty.

Friday: Veggie Cheeseburgers