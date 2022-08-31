The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Aug. 31, 2022

Our attention this week is focused on the Non-Fiction list, with three anticipated new books taking their place in the ranking.

In top spot on both the Original and the Canadian list is “The Series,” Ken Dryden’s revisiting of the 1972 Summit Series, the almost month-long series of epic hockey matches between Canada and the Soviet Union. Dryden, of course, was Canada’s goalie during the series and went on to become arguably Canada’s most-read hockey writer, with eight books to his credit. The subtitle of “The Series” encapsulates why it is an instant bestseller: “What I Remember, What It Felt Like, What It Feels Like Now.”

In the No. 3 spot this week is “Breaking History,” by America’s former First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, in which he offers his POV on his tumultuous years in the White House.

And finally, at No. 5 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 2 on the Canadian list is “Making Love with the Land,” the first non-fiction outing for the gay Indigenous writer Joshua Whitehead. He is the author of “Jonny Appleseed,” the novel that won the 2021 Canada Reads. To get a feel for his prose, you can read his recent conversation with Books Editor Deborah Dundas.