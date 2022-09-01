4 new volumes of Canadian poetry reveal a gallery of images

Mawenzi House, 80 pages, $20.95

In his debut collection, the Hamilton poet Fareh Malik combines social comment with soul-searching, writing candidly about being the target of racism (including being held repeatedly at gunpoint by police, starting with “Sorry, Wrong Guy 1”) and living with mental illness (“these ribs have been cold like jail-cell bars/ for as long as I can remember”). But there’s also hopefulness in the wistful lyricism of his love poems, and pride in claiming his identity as a “coloured boy.” The most affecting poems are both emotionally direct and figuratively evocative, as in the opening poem, where he imagines waking up after a suicide attempt “next to a trickling stream still/coughing up the river Styx onto grass/greener than I first realized.” That stream is a recurrent metaphor for life, and carries through to a poem in which he reflects, “Harsh rapids are easy; I am still/trying to figure out how to keep my boat moving in still waters.”

Surrender & Resistance

By Katie Fewster-Yan

Gaspereau Press, 64 pages, $18.95

Katie Fewster-Yan ponders the forces that shape our lives and how we deal with them in this contemplative first full-length collection. Many of the most resonant poems address the tension between circumstance and the choices we make metaphorically, using observations of the natural world. In “Gull,” the former Scarborough poet, now living in Nova Scotia, depicts a bird battling a strong wind, “the buffeting current pressing back against each wingbeat.” In the end, the gull triumphs, “becoming more/of what she is to ballast it.” Conversely, a pine tree damaged in a storm is unable to adapt to “this sudden shift in circumstance”; the tree, with “not enough strength left … to bend to it,” becomes a poignant symbol of someone brought down by happenstance. Throughout, the poems shift back and forth between expressing a determined agency, as represented by that gull, and a sense of powerlessness: “We are, for now, what is being done to us.”

Barbara Carey is a Toronto-based poetry writer and a freelance contributor for the Star.