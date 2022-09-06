Indie publishers are dominating the 2022 Giller Prize longlist.

The list of 14 books now in competition for the $100,000 award was announced Tuesday by 2021 prize winner Omar El Akkad in St. John’s, Newfoundland as the rest of the country watched on the prize’s Facebook channel, with the harbour and a foggy day providing a scenic background.

In announcing the longlist, El Akkad, who won for his book “What Strange Paradise,” talked about how winning is life-changing for a writer, and “afforded me so many opportunities.” He also joked that “If you are nominated for this award it can quite often be an overwhelming experience,” not least because it will include battles over TikTok and Twitter on which authors will be cc’d for “no discernable reason. Enjoy it.”

The longlist, which, in this 29th year of the Giller Prize, was whittled down from 138 submissions from publishers, includes:

Billy-Ray Belcourt, for his novel, “A Minor Chorus,” (Hamish Hamilton); he won the 2018 Griffin Prize for his first poetry collection “This Wound Is A World”; his first memoir “A History Of My Brief Body” was also acclaimed. This is his first novel.

Kim Fu, for her short story collection, “Lesser-Known Monsters of the 21st Century” (Coach House Books) which the Star’s reviewer called “Thoughtful, inventive, and clever ... a balm for anxious pandemic states of mind.”

Rawi Hage, for his short story collection, “Stray Dogs,” (Knopf Canada). No stranger to the list for his novels, this is Montreal writer Hage’s first short story collection, which our reviewer said “reaffirms his devotion to acting as a witness for the fractious lives upended by history and the tides.”

Sheila Heti, for her novel, “Pure Colour,” (Knopf Canada) in which God considers the first draft of his creation.

André Forget, for his novel, “In the City of Pigs,” (Dundurn Press)

Brian Thomas Isaac, for his novel, “All The Quiet Places,” (Touchwood Editions)