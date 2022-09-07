The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Sept. 10, 2022

September — a.k.a. the Annual Book Deluge — is underway, with several new and noteworthy books on the bestseller lists this week.

On the Original Fiction list, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s latest, “Carrie Soto Is Back,” arrives at No. 1. It’s a stand-alone, though it occupies the same literary universe as the previous three books in her Famous Women Quartet, which includes “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” (2017), “Daisy Jones & The Six” (2019) and “Malibu Rising” (2021).

The other notable newcomer to the list is “The Ink Black Heart,” a new Cormoran Strike mystery by Robert Galbraith, the non-Harry Potter pen name of J.K. Rowling. The novel concerns the murder of a cartoonist whose YouTube cartoon, Ink Black Heart, has been trolled online for being transphobic, racist and ableist, which in some ways mirrors Rowling’s own experience. The arrival of “The Ink Black Heart” has not been greeted with silence on Twitter, of course: there are those who believe she is a TERF (a trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and are urging others to avoid the book, and others who are tweeting extravagant praise for the 1,272-page crime-fiction epic. It debuted this week at No. 3.

On the Canadian fiction list we have Toronto writer Bianca Marais’ third novel, “The Witches of Moonshyne Manor,” in the No. 3 spot, and the thriller “Are You Sara?,” by Vancouver writer S.C. Lalli (she has written three romances as Sonya Lalli), at No. 6.