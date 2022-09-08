Griffin Poetry Prize to award $130,000 for a single book of poetry

Now there will be one big night of readings — with everyone on the same stage, experienced and novice alike — and awards, with a reception afterward at Koerner Hall.

The finalists will still be flown in. But where there used to be two short lists — four international finalists and three Canadian — there will now be a long list of 10 books announced in March 2023 and, in April, a short list of five books will be released. The winners will be announced on June 7, 2023.

There will also be a new $10,000 prize, awarded for a first book of poetry by a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, along with a six-week residency in Italy in partnership with the Civitella Ranieri Foundation.

The Lifetime Recognition Award, which comes with a $25,000 prize, will also continue to be presented. Over the 14 of those prizes handed out so far, two were Canadian: Robin Blaser and Nicole Brossard — worthy, Griffin said, of being recognized on that international stage. Previous international winners include Northern Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 2012, Derek Walcott in 2015 and Ko Un in 2008, among others.

Griffin said that when he founded the prize, “Canadian poets were relatively unknown on the international scene … and so we thought that we should have a prize that raised the profile of specifically Canadian poets.”

The prize began in 2000 with an award of $40,000 to the winner (plus the $10,000 they received for making the short list), which rose to $65,000 — plus $10,000 for each poet on the short list — in 2010, the year Canadian poet Karen Solie won.

Another tradition to be kept is that if the winning book is in translation, the award will be split, with the translator receiving 60 per cent of the prize and the poet 40 per cent. “It is almost impossible to translate poetry, it’s more sort of a recreation,” Griffin explained.

Now, with the changes, Griffin sees a continuity that reflects a poet’s lifetime: from the Poetry in Voice winner to the emerging Canadian poet to the Griffin Prize to the Lifetime Achievement Award, there’s a career trajectory marked in the award.

But in the end, he said, it’s really about raising the profile of poetry — which, after all, crosses all barriers and borders — and recognizing its importance.

“At a time when censorship and attacks on a diverse array of writers are on the rise in many countries — including the United States — it’s heartening to see such a strong vote of confidence in poets coming from Canada,” said Atwood, who was a founding trustee of the prize, in a statement. “Poetry is not a minor art form; it is the crucible of human language.”

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas