Kate Beaton’s ‘Ducks’: Graphic story of women working in the oilsands

Those wordless panels also illustrate the expansive scale of the sites and the machinery, often at the expense of nature — and humans. The natural world also stands in as a way of processing trauma, and gives readers time to contemplate the permanent costs and the scale of industry, much like an Edward Burtynsky photograph.

In “Ducks,” Beaton illustrates the arrival of an enormous dump truck that she describes to me as the size of a city block. “It’s just huge. And then you get used to them.”

Until that same dump truck killed a worker in a horrific accident, after running over a much-smaller pickup truck. “Nothing made sense anymore. That still haunts me.”

During her first year on site, Beaton was feeling destroyed and had abandoned drawing, but picked it up again during a brief stint working in Victoria, B.C., for a museum. Unable to make a living in her chosen profession and without any reprieve from student loans, she reluctantly returned to Fort McMurray, but this time, with “Hark! A Vagrant” in her portfolio, which was growing in popularity online.

At her new position in the Albian Sands, she would draw at night and then scan her comics on the work photocopier and upload them to her LiveJournal page. Working 14 days on and seven off even allowed Beaton to attend her first Comic-Con.

“There was this little community of people drawing and writing comics,” she recalls. “I felt this connection to a genuine version of myself. I would still go outside and people would bark at me, but I had my community online who saw me for me. It was a real saving grace.”

In 2014, Beaton posted a five-strip version of “Ducks” on Tumblr, two years before she would get a Canada Council of the Arts grant to complete the book. Beaton’s sister, Becky, who died from cancer in 2018, was the first person she told about turning “Ducks” into a full manuscript. The book, which depicts their supportive relationship, includes a particularly harrowing story from Becky’s own life in Fort Mac — Beaton still marvels at her older sister’s toughness.

“I wish that she had been around for longer to give me more of her input,” says Beaton.

Those early sketches are rougher but still true to the ethos of the final manuscript. Even then, the comics were prefaced with a note making it clear that Beaton was only writing from her perspective.

Despite the early glowing reviews, Beaton is still anxious about the book’s reception. She wrote an afterword reinforcing that “Ducks” reflects her experience alone from over 15 years ago. “I do worry about people being like, ‘This is very unrepresentative of the Fort McMurray that I know. I raised my family there; this is where I live,’” she says.

Beaton is also aware as a white woman who was essentially dropped into the situation, she cannot speak to the experiences of others who may have experienced violence or a mental-health crisis without any supports, in particular, those from local Indigenous communities on whose land the industrial sites reside.

“There are people living through genuinely difficult circumstances, which are created by this work environment that is isolating and cuts people off from regular society and creates a new one that is hostile, hypermasculine and punishing,” she says. “This shadow population does come with a unique set of challenges that are not always looked at closely and not always looked at with compassion.”

Kate Beaton in conversation about “Ducks” at the Art Gallery of Ontario on Oct. 1. Visit ago.ca for tickets.

Sue Carter is the deputy editor of Inuit Arts Quarterly and a freelance contributor based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @flinnflon