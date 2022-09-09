‘I don’t feel too positive about this’: U.K. writer Ian McEwan reflects on our current historical moment

In attempting to draw Roland’s life over a span of 80 years, McEwan has also made something of a return to form in his embrace of realism following a trio of books — “Nutshell,” “Machines Like Me” and “The Cockroach” — that veered into antirealism or surrealism. According to the author, who got his start writing frankly Gothic works that contained outré material including bestiality and necrophilia, the realist mode is what he is most driven toward. “Where my heart is, and always has been, is engaging with the world we share and plausibly re-enacting it on the page, which is actually high artifice,” he said. “The whole business of how we dictate our fates is what fascinates me.”

The question of how we create our own lives out of the raw material of existence necessarily implies morality, and one of the moral questions at the heart of “Lessons” involves whether Alissa is justified in abandoning her spouse and child to pursue her art.

This is something, it should be noted, male artists have done since time immemorial, without repercussions, at least until modern feminism came to the fore. For his part, McEwan does not consider it necessary to be completely ruthless in order to create good art, though he feels it is nevertheless permissible to mine reality in the pursuit of an artistic vision. Though for McEwan, that vision is necessarily filtered through the tactics of fiction.

“For many years, I used to envy writers like Dickens, Philip Roth, Saul Bellow, who not only plundered their past but plundered their present,” he said. “For myself, I was always on the side of invention.”

The relative morality of the characters’ actions — not just Roland and Alissa, but Miriam and the other secondary figures in the novel — is a facet of McEwan’s fiction that has long held pride of place. “I think there is a moral quality to a life that is inevitably transferred to the moral quality of a novel,” McEwan said. “But I say this knowing that some of the most terrible people have been great artists. It’s one of the huge conundrums when we think about art and life.”

In addition to personal morality and ethics, an anxiety about history is all over the pages of “Lessons.” The strains of geopolitics, the climate crisis and the threat of nuclear war weigh heavily on Roland, as they do on his creator. “Had I decided to write on longer, I would have included the war in Ukraine,” said McEwan. “There’s something terribly reminiscent of Soviet troops entering Berlin in 1945.”

In some ways, the novel suggests, the lessons of history, while there for anyone who cares to look, are too often ignored or forgotten in the quotidian hurly-burly of attempting to forge a life from day to day. But in the same way that Roland keeps returning to the events of the world outside his own window, McEwan ultimately can’t avoid acknowledging the tenuousness of our current historical moment. “I don’t feel too positive about this,” he said. “I’ve rather lent Roland my foreboding.”

The kind of foreboding that is perfectly captured, one imagines, by a lone figure on the Scottish west coast, huddled under a shelter out of the rain.

Steven W. Beattie is a writer in Stratford, Ont.