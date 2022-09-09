‘Killers of a Certain Age’: where sexagenarian assassins use societal invisibility to their advantage

Celebrated historical mystery writer Deanna Raybourn (Veronica Speedwell Mystery series, The Lady Julia Grey series) returns with “Killers of a Certain Age,” a stand-alone retirement romp featuring a smart, sassy, savvy quartet of female assassins who have worked together for forty years. If, like me, you’re a woman of a certain age, you will know how it feels to be invisible. Sometimes, that’s a secret weapon. It’s kill or be killed — the novel’s perfect tag line — but Billie Webster, Helen Randolph, Mary Alice Tuttle, and Natalie Schuyler have been at this a long time, so you’d be wise to wager they’ll survive.

The fictional clandestine organization for which the women work — nicknamed “The Museum” — was established post-WWII by former members of the UK’s Special Operations Executive (SOE), the US’s Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and other resistance operatives. Its mission is to seek out and exterminate humanity’s worst: arms dealers, dictators, human traffickers, and Nazis. It’s a sort of wild west, “with no law but natural justice.”

Raybourn alternates masterfully between the distant past when their training begins in the late 1970s under the tutelage of “The Shepherdess,” who makes “avenging goddesses of them” by teaching the women how to hot-wire automobiles, build bombs, decipher codes, suffocate victims, slit throats, and waltz, and 2018 when the quartet is on an all-expenses paid cruise as a reward for their dedicated years of service. When they spot a younger fellow operative wearing a crew uniform, they soon realize that either they are marks or are about to become collateral damage. In the course of one day they go from “possibly expendable to a monumental threat.” So, they settle on a plan, grounded in the arrogance of their targets.

Billie reveals the details of some of their hits that made their careers, including posing as nuns in Rome to poison a crooked bishop involved in selling arms to a brutal regime under the auspices of missionary supplies, and eliminating an aging Nazi baroness in Zanzibar who had acquired her purloined art collection through Göring during the war.

The present narrative thread is also a glorious travelogue from the luxury cruise ship captained by a heartthrob who looks like Idris Elba, to a five-star hotel in Nevis, the French Quarter in New Orleans, the catacombs of Paris, a crumbling Victorian estate in provincial England, and a tony auction house in London designed to look like the interior of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

What will keep you flipping pages in addition to the whiplash narrative drive and the high-spirited foursome is the snappy, mordant humour between the characters. During an early job posing as flight attendants, Helen points out a run in Billie’s stocking and she rolls her eyes and quips, “it’s murder, not cotillion.” And, in the present, when tech genius Minka designs a menopause app for the quartet to keep in touch on burner phones, she chides, “STD warning is buggy and makes everything crash … do not open.”

With their old-school elimination methodology involving bespoke jewelry and toxic potions, these intrepid sexagenarians embrace being underestimated. It is their great advantage. They thrive as they winter into wisdom.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” available now in audio, read by Ellen Barkin.