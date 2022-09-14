The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Sept. 17, 2022

The most interesting newcomer to the bestseller lists this week may be “Namwayut: We Are All One,” in which Chief Robert Joseph, the hereditary chief of the Gwawaenuk people, takes readers from his childhood in a residential school to his role today as one of the country’s most effective Indigenous ambassadors. He is the same Bob Joseph who wrote “21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act,” which has been a fixture on the Original and Canadian Non-Fiction lists since its publication in 2018. “Namwayut” arrives at No. 8 on the Original list and No. 3 on the Canadian list. “21 Things” is No. 7 this week on the Canadian list.

Also of note on the Original Non-Fiction list: “The Daughter of Auschwitz,” written by Tova Friedman, one of the youngest living survivors of Birkenau, part of the Auschwitz complex of 40 camps. The 84-year-old Friedman co-wrote the book with veteran foreign correspondent Malcolm Brabant. It is the top-ranked non-fiction book in Canada this week.

In Original Fiction, there’s a new Stephen King (“Fairy Tale,” at No. 1) and a J.D. Robb (“Desperation in Death,” at No. 6) but the list continues to be dominated by romances in the New Adult category, representing seven of 10 titles ranked.

— Sarah Murdoch