Chelene Knight’s debut novel ‘Junie’ celebrates Hogan’s Alley, Vancouver’s unrecognized past

Before there was Junie, the eponymous main character of Chelene Knight’s beautiful new novel, there was Hogan’s Alley.

Despite the fact that Knight grew up in Vancouver, she had never heard of the Hogan’s Alley neighbourhood, which thrived in the city’s east end in the early part of the 20th century, until attending a lecture by fellow author Wayne Compton. The T-shaped intersection was home to a church and many Black-owned businesses, speakeasies and restaurants, including Vie’s Chicken and Steak, where Jimi Hendrix’s grandmother, Nora, worked.

“That really says a lot about the notion of displacement and erasure, and what happens when communities are quietly demolished,” said Knight, who now lives in Harrison Hot Springs, two hours inland from Vancouver, where she moved in late 2021. “It was so strange to hear about this place, never really having any roots planted in it or knowing enough about it.”

Much like Nova Scotia’s Africville community, Hogan’s Alley was razed in the late 1960s and early ’70s under the guise of urban “progress,” but has in recent years been commemorated for its historic contributions.

It’s serendipitous timing that a new Hogan’s Alley library and cultural centre has just opened in Vancouver’s Chinatown, just as Knight’s debut novel is being published. “Junie” follows the life of a young Black woman who comes into her own as an artist with the support of this historic Vancouver community, celebrating a time and place that has mostly gone unrecognized.

Although Knight says it would have been helpful to have that resource while writing Junie’s story, she was careful to not place her protagonist in a historic replica of the neighbourhood.

“There’s always an opportunity to reimagine or to dream something into existence,” she said. “For me, it was about documenting or reimagining the everydayness for the people living and loving in this place. I decided to fictionalize all of these locations in the book so that hopefully readers could start to dream another place into existence, or maybe feel they have a connection to what was displaced or demolished.”

While Hogan’s Alley may have preceded “Junie” in the real world, the character existed in Knight’s head well before she decided on the location of the book.

“I think Junie is a character that I’ve had in my brain my whole life, she’s always been there. But I never had a home for her,” said Knight. “I always knew she was going to be a quiet creative and someone who looked at the world in a different way.”

About six years ago Knight took a fiction course at Simon Fraser University with author Jen Sookfong Lee, who suggested that Junie — then a character in a short story — deserved her own novel.