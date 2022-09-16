Redonda: where Alice Munro’s a duchess and literary obsession is taken to extremes

A small biographical detail seems to be missing from most of the media coverage of the death of Spanish writer Javier Marias on Sept. 11, 2022, While accolades have poured in about the loss of one of the Spanish language’s greatest writers, no one seems to have mentioned that Marias was also, since 1997, King Xavier of Redonda.

If you’re not familiar with the Kingdom of Redonda, you’re clearly not alone.

Geographically, Redonda is something of a speck, barely present on most maps.

“Discovered” and named by Christopher Columbus in 1493, Redonda is a tiny (1.6-by-0.5-kilometre) island in the Leeward Islands, part of Antigua and Barbuda. Its closest neighbour is Montserrat. Almost utterly uninhabitable, though it was settled for a short period in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when crews harvested guano and phosphate, its only residents are seabirds (and goats and rats introduced by the work crews).

There is more to the story of Redonda than geography, however, as Edmonton writer Michael Hingston explores in his enthralling and delightfully odd new book “Try Not to Be Strange.”

As Hingston details, according to the lore, Matthew Dowdy Shiell, a trader and lay preacher in Montserrat, laid claim to the island in the late 19th century, and crowned his son, M.P. Schiel, king on his 15th birthday in 1880. Whether this actually happened or not is open to conjecture, but Schiel (“he dropped the second ‘L’ when he started writing”) began publicizing his royal nature in the late 1920s, when his career as a science fiction writer began to founder.

Hingston’s first awareness of the kingdom came via Marias, when he saw reference to Redonda in a used copy of Marias’s novel “All Souls,” a glancing mention of the largely forgotten English poet and editor John Gawsworth who had, apparently, succeeded Schiel as king. Gawsworth spent his later years “theatrically walking the streets of London as King Juan I and naming other writers, including Dylan Thomas and Lawrence Durrell, to his royal court as Redondan admirals and dukes.” Fascinated, Hingston began to research Redonda and fell utterly down the most unexpected of rabbit holes.

“Try Not to Be Strange” chronicles that building obsession, which starts with one book and leads, seemingly inexorably, to online bidding on papers and books, spending in one morning “more money than I’d ever spent on anything that I couldn’t drive or live inside.” (The book is either a cautionary tale about literary obsession or a gleeful exploration of bibliophilic fetishism, depending on how you read it.)

Along the way, Hingston also builds an often transfixing, frequently head-shaking history of the micronation and its royals.

There are even, as one might expect for a young kingdom, multiple opposing claims to the throne. Marias’ reign followed the more “official” lineage, and included his stewardship of the literary estates of Shiel and Gawsworth, which was one of the prerequisites. The Spanish writer also created a small publishing line, named Reino de Redonda (“Kingdom of Redonda”), and founded a literary prize, the Premio Reino de Redonda which, in addition to prize money, awarded a Duchy to the winner. Enter Alice Munro, the Duchess of Ontario, who was awarded the prize in 2005, along with other winners including Ian McEwan (Duke of the Black Dogs) and Ray Bradbury (Duke of Diente de Leon). The prize folded after more than a dozen years, owing largely to lack of interest.