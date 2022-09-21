Giant broccoli meatballs and plant-based Banh Mi: Here’s some weeknight inspiration

What are we eating for dinner this week? Giant meatballs, meals with Asian-inspired flavours and more. These five recipes will certainly become weekly favourites.

Monday: Tofu and Mushroom Banh Mi

We’re putting some colour on the menu this week with banh mi filled with tofu, mushrooms and vegetable juliennes. Tofu and mushrooms are coated in a sweet, spicy sauce, while the baguette bread is brushed with mayonnaise and topped with cucumber, coriander and chili.

Tuesday: Giant Broccoli Meatballs

A favourite dish for the little ones, meatballs are always a hit at dinner time, even when you include a good amount of broccoli — like we do here. Parents are just as happy to serve them as the kids are to enjoy them.

Wednesday: Buddha Bowl

Carrots, chickpeas, beans, mangoes: this Buddha bowl is full of delicious things! Add soba noodles and a creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, peanut butter and soy sauce to bind all the ingredients together.

Thursday: Curry-Roasted Fish and Cauliflower with Radish Raita

A recipe that can be prepared in less than 30 minutes is a winning weekday dinner! Simply mix cauliflower with curry, roast it in the oven, and then cook the fish in a pan for just two minutes.

Friday: Ramen Noodles with Kimchi and Pork