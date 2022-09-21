The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Sept. 24, 2022

The main book event in Canada this week is the first full week of sales for “Ducks: Two Years in the Old Sands,” a graphic memoir that is getting raves everywhere. Cape Breton cartoonist Kate Beaton looks back on the culture shift she experienced when she left her tight Nova Scotia community to work as one of the few women in a remote patch in Alberta. “Ducks” enters the Original Non-Fiction list at No. 4 and the Canadian list at No. 1.

We tend to think the appeal of U.S. shock jock and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones resides entirely with America’s alt-right. But Canadians are buying Jones’ new book, “The Great Reset.” It joins the Original Non-Fiction list at No. 9.

The Canadian Fiction list welcomes two new books by Cree writers. “A Minor Chorus” is a debut novel Billy-Ray Belcourt, already established as a poet and memoirist. “A Minor Chorus,” longlisted for the 2022 Giller Prize, is at No. 5. “The Theory of Crows” is by David A. Robertson, whose previous books include a memoir and a middle-grade fantasy series. It joins the list at No. 6.

— Sarah Murdoch