Toronto International Festival of Authors celebrates the ‘joy and energy’ of being back in person

TIFA Kids will feature almost 30 different events — many of which are free — including readings from David A. Robertson and Kevin Sylvester.

There’s also a TIFA Kids-focused “Ask The Expert” event (part of a series of free outdoor events throughout the week) that discusses how to explain the news to kids.

For music lovers

Music and words and poetry and dance are combined in a variety of iterations throughout the festival.

Kapow! features Scottish writer Irvine Welsh and others in a performance that features readings, conversation and hip hop.

Indigenous writer, musician and songwriter Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is set to do a performance that “blurs the boundaries between story and song.”

Poet and writer Anne Michaels will appear in concert, exploring Toronto’s poetry, music and storytelling history.

Something new

TIFA always introduces interesting ways of engaging with books and writers. One of the most interesting this year is the “Spectacular Translation Machine” with which visitors interpret and “translate” the picture book “La Petite Créature” by French illustrator and graphic artist Marjolaine Leray — by selecting a page and writing what they think the words should be. “The really exciting thing about doing it here is because there’s so many languages in the city; hopefully we’ll get this kind of kaleidoscope of different translations,” Gulliver said.

Fans of TIFA will remark that the dates have changed: the festival traditionally took place a month later — over the last week of October and sometimes into the first week of November — depending how the dates fell. This year, it starts Thursday, running over the weekend and ending Oct. 2.

That date change, Gulliver said, has allowed TIFA to program outdoor events. “The excitement for me of the Harbourfront Centre as a space is the combination of indoor venues, outdoor spaces like the concert stage and all the greatly designed space next to the water.”

Referencing the festival’s potential to grow, and become more accessible and visible, Gulliver said he’s focused on finding ways to engage “both people who are book lovers coming down to see their favourite writer but also just want to experience something that’s interesting and new.”

The Toronto International Festival of authors runs at Harbourfront Centre and various locations around the city from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. Go to festivalofauthors.ca for more information.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas