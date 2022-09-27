Rawi Hage, Suzette Mayr among five finalists for the 2022 Giller Prize worth $100,000

Legendary small, independent publisher Coach House Books has two titles on the 2022 Giller Prize short list: Kim Fu’s short-story collection “Lesser-Known Monsters of the 21st Century” and Suzette Mayr’s “The Sleeping Car Porter.” Five authors in total were announced as finalists for the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize at, appropriately, the Jack Rabinovitch Reading Room at the Toronto Reference Library.
The Giller Prize was founded by businessman and philanthropist Jack Rabinovitch in 1994 to honour his wife, Doris Giller, a former books editor at the Toronto Star who died of cancer in 1993. The prize then was $25,000. This year, the winner receives $100,000 with each of the shortlisted finalists receiving $10,000.
The 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlisted authors are:
The finalists were whittled down to five from a long list of 14 released in September, which was itself narrowed down from 138 works submitted by publishers across Canada by the five-person jury. This year, the jury members were Canadian authors Casey Plett (jury chair), Kaie Kellough and Waubgeshig Rice, and American authors Katie Kitamura and Scott Spencer.
The winner will be announced on Nov. 7 in a show co-hosted by Canadian artist and performer Rupi Kaur and actor Sarah Gadon.
Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas
