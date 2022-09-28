Pork roast and chicken drumsticks: Meals you can make all season long

From a hearty vegetarian soup to a fresh fish dish, the five recipes featured here are meal suggestions the whole family is sure to ask for all season long. Check out what’s for dinner this week.

Monday: Pork Roast with Lemon and Garlic

Fall equals comfort and what could be more inviting than an aromatic roast at the centre of the dinner table? Don’t let this fancy-looking dish fool you; while it takes slightly longer than a usual weeknight dish, it can be ready in a reasonable length of time.

Tuesday: Chicken Drumsticks with Tomatoes and Lentils

Place chicken drumsticks, seasonal cubed butternut squash, tomatoes and lentils in a Dutch oven and let simmer for an hour. You’re then left with a warm and comforting meal that goes great with bread, or served over pasta or rice.

Wednesday: Seared Trout and Zucchini Salad with Pumpkin Seeds

This fish and vegetable dish is simple and delicious. The texture of the pumpkin seeds adds a satisfying crunch. And with a peppy mayonnaise that adds just enough zing, this recipe will become a fast favourite.

Thursday: Pasta and Chickpea Ragu

This hearty, comforting dish is made with chicken broth (or for a vegetarian version, opt for vegetable broth), chickpeas, potatoes and short pasta. The soup should have a thick texture, similar to that of a purée or stew. Garnish with grated cheese and dig right in.

Friday: Curried Cabbage Noodles with Sautéed Beef