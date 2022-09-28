The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Sept. 28, 2022

Gabor Maté’s latest book, “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture” is enjoying a phenomenal reception. Over the past week, it outsold every book sold in Canada — fiction and non-fiction — except “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King’s new novel. “The Myth of Normal” debuts this week in the top spot on our Health and Fitness list, joining “When the Body Says No” (at No. 3) and “In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts” (No. 10), two of his previous books addressing such mental-health issues as stress and addiction and their effect on the body.

Poetry collections seldom make it onto the bestseller list, unless they happen to be by Rupi Kaur, who crossed over from Instagram success into the traditional book industry about seven years ago. The Brampton poet’s fourth collection, “Healing Through Words” debuts this week at No. 8 on the Canadian Fiction list.

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.