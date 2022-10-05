Meatless chili, inexpensive roast beef and a new way to cook pork chops: Here’s what’s cooking this week

On the menu this week are five simple dinner ideas for a delicious start to October. From chicken stew to tofu chili, there’s something for everyone in this week’s selection of recipes.

Monday: Roast Beef Sandwiches with Coleslaw and Horseradish

Many people will be off on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re not having turkey, use the extra time to make this roast beef for sandwiches for dinner and lunches for the week to come. Load it up with slices of beef, shredded cabbage and horseradish on rye bread, and enjoy with fries or chips and a pickle. Want seconds? We say, go for it!

Easy and Inexpensive Roast Beef

Tuesday: Tofu Chili with Avocado Salad

This meatless chili is packed with the good stuff. Tofu, mushrooms, bell pepper, kidney beans … There’s nothing better than the comfort and warmth of this hearty meal. Serve each steaming bowl topped with a fresh avocado salsa that perfectly counters the heat!

Wednesday: Curried Pork Chops with Roasted Squash

If you’re looking for a different way to serve pork chops, try this recipe. The chops are cooked in a sweet and spicy maple curry sauce alongside roasted acorn squash; they’re especially perfect now that the cool fall weather has kicked in.

Thursday: Chicken Stew with Prunes and Spinach

Want something unique for dinner? This hearty and flavourful chicken stew will garner raves from the family. It also includes spinach, as well as prunes that soak up all that broth and wind up deliciously plump!