The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 5, 2022

We know the fall book season is at its peak by the number of new books on the Original Fiction list, where three novels and one poetry collection debuted this week, all by established authors — poet Rupi Kaur (“Healing Through Words,” at No. 3, debuted last week on the Canadian list), Fredrik Backman (“The Winners,” No. 5), Jeffrey Archer (“Next in Line,” No. 8) and Naomi Novik (“The Golden Enclaves,” No. 7, the final book in her “The Scholomance Trilogy”).
Fiction that may not always find widespread success at the cash register are books of “literary” merit. That’s where the Scotiabank Giller Prize is useful; it draws bookish types (read book clubs) to worthwhile titles they may have missed. This year’s shortlist of five books was announced on Sept. 27 but a week later only one of them — “We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies,” by Tsering Yangzom Lama — is on BookNet Canada’s list of the top 750 books sold in Canada this past week. “We Measure” ranks No. 14 on the Canadian Fiction list.
The runaway bestseller on the Non-Fiction list is “A Little Bit Broken,” at No. 1 on both the Original and Canadian lists (it debuted at No. 9 on the Canadian list last week). It’s a memoir by Roz Weston — host of “The Roz & Mocha Show,” “ET Canada Live” and “Entertainment Tonight Canada.”
Most of the books on our Cooking rotating list have been published in recent weeks. The top two are by Canadians. “More Mandy’s, by Montreal’s Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe and Meredith Erickson, is No. 1, and “Don’t Worry, Just Cook,” at No. 2, is by Toronto’s Bonnie Stern and her daughter Anna Rupert.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (4)*
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (57)
3. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster (1)
4. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks, Doubleday Canada (2)
5. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Simon & Schuster (1)
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (40)
7. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik, Del Rey (1)
8. Next in Line, Jeffrey Archer, HarperCollins (1)
9. The American Roommate Experiment, Elena Armas, Atria (4)
10. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria (30)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada (1)
2. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa, Dey Street (1)
3. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (5)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (7)
5. The Daughter of Auschwitz, Tova Friedman, Malcolm Brabant, Hanover Square (4)
6. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations (25)
7. Namwayut: We Are All One, Chief Robert Joseph, Page Two (4)
8. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly (3)
9. The Series, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart (6)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (91)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
2. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
3. The Witches of Moonshyne Manor, Bianca Marais, MIRA
4. We Spread, Iain Reid, Simon & Schuster
5. After the Bite, Lynsay Sands, Avon
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Viking
7. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat
8. The Theory of Crows, David A. Robertson, Harper Perennial
9. Indian Horse, Richard Wagamese, Douglas and McIntyre
10. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
2. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
3. Namwayut: We Are All One, Chief Robert Joseph, Page Two
4. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
5. The Series, Ken Dryden, McClelland & Stewart
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
7. Laughing with the Trickster, Tomson Highway, House of Anansi
8. Battle of the Atlantic, Ted Barris, Patrick Crean
9 Death Interrupted, Blair Bigham, Walrus
10. The Last Doctor, Jean Marmoreo, Johanna Schneller, Viking
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Kingdom of the Feared, Kerri Maniscalco, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Babysitters Club: Jessi’s Secret Language, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau, Graphix
3. Leaves!, Robert Munsch, Michael Martchenko, Scholastic
4. InvestiGators: Heist and Seek, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
6. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. With Our Orange Hearts, Phyllis Webstad, Emily Kewageshig, Medicine Wheel
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Boo!, Robert Munsch, Michael Martchenko, Scholastic Canada
10. Why I Love Halloween, Daniel Howarth, HarperCollins Children’s
COOKING
1. More Mandy’s, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
2. Don’t Worry, Just Cook, Bonnie Stern, Anna Rupert, Appetite by Random House
3. Tunes and Wooden Spoons, Mary Janet MacDonald, Margie MacDonald, MacIntyre Purcell
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
6. Home Is Where the Eggs Are, Molly Yeh, William Morrow Cookbooks
7. Jacques Pépin Art of the Chicken, Jacques Pépin, Harvest
8. What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy, Gaby Dalkin, Matt Armendariz, Abrams.
9. Preppy Kitchen, John Kanell, Simon & Schuster
10. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House
* Number of weeks on list
