The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 5, 2022

We know the fall book season is at its peak by the number of new books on the Original Fiction list, where three novels and one poetry collection debuted this week, all by established authors — poet Rupi Kaur (“Healing Through Words,” at No. 3, debuted last week on the Canadian list), Fredrik Backman (“The Winners,” No. 5), Jeffrey Archer (“Next in Line,” No. 8) and Naomi Novik (“The Golden Enclaves,” No. 7, the final book in her “The Scholomance Trilogy”).

Fiction that may not always find widespread success at the cash register are books of “literary” merit. That’s where the Scotiabank Giller Prize is useful; it draws bookish types (read book clubs) to worthwhile titles they may have missed. This year’s shortlist of five books was announced on Sept. 27 but a week later only one of them — “We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies,” by Tsering Yangzom Lama — is on BookNet Canada’s list of the top 750 books sold in Canada this past week. “We Measure” ranks No. 14 on the Canadian Fiction list.

The runaway bestseller on the Non-Fiction list is “A Little Bit Broken,” at No. 1 on both the Original and Canadian lists (it debuted at No. 9 on the Canadian list last week). It’s a memoir by Roz Weston — host of “The Roz & Mocha Show,” “ET Canada Live” and “Entertainment Tonight Canada.”

Most of the books on our Cooking rotating list have been published in recent weeks. The top two are by Canadians. “More Mandy’s, by Montreal’s Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe and Meredith Erickson, is No. 1, and “Don’t Worry, Just Cook,” at No. 2, is by Toronto’s Bonnie Stern and her daughter Anna Rupert.