4 new historical fiction books celebrate women’s bravery and intellect

It’s the heart of the US Civil War. In March 1863 in New Orleans, gifted musician William is illiterate and enslaved. But, with the help of his secret lover Stella, who embroiders him a cloth map marking a safe route, he escapes to join the Union Army.

There he meets New Yorker Jacob Kling, a cornet player who has been convinced by his abolitionist wife Lily to volunteer based on moral grounds, pitting him on the opposite side of his Confederate sympathizing brother Samuel who grows rich in Mississippi.

Secrets kept (and sometimes shared) propel the plot forward, and music serves as a motif that links the narrative threads of this engrossing tale that emerges out of the family histories of its creative collaborators. Its message is timeless: “We must raise a bit of hell if we’re to build a better nation.”

The Orphan Girl

By Kurt Palka

McClelland & Stewart, 328 pages, $22.00

Grounded in grief and secrecy, the novel opens in 1945 London, following twenty-something Kate Henderson who has happily served as an ambulance driver and paramedic throughout the war. Her diplomat father’s 1937 death is a shadow in Kate’s life. David Cooper, one of her father’s closest friends, trusts her with a mysterious hidden manuscript — “Dostoevsky and Friends” — insisting that if he should die or disappear Kate must burn it.

Recovering from physical trauma and new tragedy in her life, Kate stays with Dr. Giroux, a sympathetic physician who lives with her own demons. A friend’s uncle teaches Kate about self-defence and weapons of convenience, skills that become essential as she rebuilds her life.

With harrowing detail, it’s a compassionate page-turner about the resilience of ordinary characters during an extraordinary time.

The Manhattan Girls: A Novel of Dorothy Parker and Her Friends

By Gill Paul

William Morrow, 416 pages, $21.00

In fizzing Jazz Age New York City, four ambitious and creative working women keep secrets, gossip, and cheer each other on especially during dark personal times.

Chapters alternate between the voices of this notable true-life quartet: Jane Grant, the first female reporter at the New York Times; Peggy Leech, aspiring novelist and ad salesperson for Condé Nast; Winifred Lenihan, Broadway actress on the cusp of her big break; and Dorothy Parker, legendary wit and member of the Algonquin Round Table.

Paul’s impeccable ear for dialogue and her vibrantly imagined characters who behave on their own terms bring this tale irresistibly to life.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” available now in audio, read by Ellen Barkin.