Tofu two ways and some speedy soups for chilly fall nights: Here’s what’s cooking

What’s on the menu for dinner this week? A hearty mushroom and salmon soup, a twist on the classic minestrone, orange-glazed tofu and more. These five recipes will definitely become weekly favourites.

Monday: Green Minestrone

Minestrone is the ultimate in warm and hearty soups. The classic version includes pasta, beans and various vegetables, but we gave this recipe an all-green version by including zucchini, leek, spinach and pesto. Yum!

Tuesday: Ginger and Orange-Glazed Tofu

Want to enjoy tofu a bit differently tonight? This dish takes the popular plant-based protein and serves it in a delicious orange glaze (the recipe calls for both orange juice and orange marmalade!). It’ll become a new family favourite.

Wednesday: Ginger and Turmeric Chicken

Chicken thighs are such a great and versatile ingredient, perfect for a weeknight recipe. Sweet and spicy, this ginger chicken recipe is sure to hit the spot on a cold fall evening.

Thursday: Cream of Mushroom Soup with Seared Salmon

This soup recipe boasts few ingredients but definitely packs a punch. Who can resist a velvety mushroom soup with the mouth-watering flavours of lemon and dill, topped with a perfectly seared salmon?

Friday: Tofu with Mustard and Pan-Roasted Vegetables with Garam Masala