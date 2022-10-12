The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 12, 2022

Two anticipated books involving conflict in high places debut on the Original Non-Fiction bestseller list this week. In the top spot is “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” by the New York Times reporter and veteran Trump-watcher Maggie Haberman. And at No. 9 is “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” by Tom Bower, the British journalist known for his unauthorized biographies, including ones about Boris Johnson, Conrad Black and Robert Maxwell.

The third Original Non-Fiction book debuting this week, at No. 6, is “An Encyclopedia of Tolkien,” by veteran Middle-earth scholar David Day. Published in 2019, it is selling briskly as a result of Amazon Prime’s new Tolkien-inspired series, “The Rings of Power.”

— Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.