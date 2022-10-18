William Shatner: On the interconnectedness of life, the universe and everything

There’s a book I read about the disappearance of insects; we’re destroying insects, which are critical to the production of food. I drove along the lush (San Fernando) valley here, it would be like going along one of the highways from Toronto to Montreal, about that distance, and not a splat on my windshield. Where have all the insects gone?

It was lovely to read of your early work and your early days, the influence of Montreal and your father listening to opera and introducing you to music.

I lived on Marcil Avenue. And we had the Marcil gang. I had French friends and English friends, half a dozen kids on the block. It was a good time up to a certain degree. Going to school was tough because they pounced on me. I guess that’s what formed me.

In the final essay about starting your acting career in your early young adult life, you say that it simply did not occur to you that you could fail. Why is that?

I think it could be reduced to one word, which is stupidity. In Montreal as a kid I was on radio, there was theatre in the park, in my adolescent years I did CBC. I just continued to perform all my life. It never occurred to me to do anything else.

You also had dreams of being a musician. It was interesting to read your take on “Transformed Man” in 1968 and you weren’t sure whether people were going to take it as satire or not. But you were serious.

I had become this performer that knew poetry and loved the language. So when I was asked to do the album I thought, I don’t have a singing voice, but there are lyrics that are poetic.

And now you’ve gotten together with Dan Miller and Rob Sharenow and your music is having a bit of a renaissance.

I want to do this music video, a rallying cry for saving the world, of a song that Robert Sharenow and I wrote called “So Fragile, So Blue.”

Your trip to space …

I’ve been an ecologist for many years; I don’t have a degree but I’ve been very aware of ecology. I’m very much aware of the destruction of the world. (Hurricane Ian in) Florida is just the beginning of more and more destructive storms. I’m living in the midst of a 20-year drought … the world is changing rapidly and it’s not good. What can we do? That’s been a growing concern over the years to this point where I’m consumed by it.

What message would you most like to get across to people?

There are potential technologies to get us out of this mess.

What hope do you have for the human race? Do you think we have it in us to actually turn things around?

The human brain is so weird. We’re such a chaotic mess of the good and the bad and the selfless and the selfish. It’s the reptilian brain at war with the frontal lobe. I think we need another 10,000 years of evolution. I think in the end technology will get us out of a lot of it. But there’s going to be death and destruction.

Back to the book for a moment — you’ve played so many roles, what are you most proud of?

My usual answer is “talking to you.” But I suppose the real answer would be I wrote and then directed a one-man show in which I just talked like I’m talking to you. I got rave reviews and standing ovations and did my run (on Broadway) and toured the United States. People stood and applauded and they were very happy. The one-man show is like the top bar that you can leap. There’s no dancing girls, nothing to occupy the audience’s attention except you as an actor. I’m on a stage and the audience is listening to me … and not mak(ing) a sound because I’m going to intrigue and entrance. And I was successful in doing that. Pride is not something I deal with very much.

