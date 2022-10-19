CBC host Terry O’Reilly among finalists for $30K National Business Book Award

TORONTO - CBC Radio host Terry O’Reilly is among the finalists for the National Business Book Award.

O’Reilly is shortlisted for the $30,000 prize for “My Best Mistake: Epic Fails and Silver Linings,” published by Collins, in which he recounts how some of the biggest breakthroughs began with mistakes.

Also in the running is management consultant Bobby Siu for “Opening Doors to Diversity in Leadership,” from Rotman-UTP Publishing, which makes the business case for increasing diversity in leadership, recruitment and retention.

The third nominated title is “Billion Dollar Start-up: The True Story of How a Couple of 29-Year-Olds Turned $35,000 Into a $1,000,000,000 Cannabis Company,” a memoir from Hexo co-founders Adam Miron and Sébastien St. Louis and co -authored by communications consultant Julie Beun, published by ECW Press.