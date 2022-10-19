The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 19, 2022

The Toronto playwright and novelist Ann-Marie MacDonald moves onto the fiction lists this week with her fourth novel, “Fayne.” It has all the trappings of success, including an immersive gothic plot set in the late 19th century in a remote manse on the English-Scotland border and a heroine with a tangled family history and a mysterious disorder. Add in themes of identity and feminism and you have a book with a gravitational pull to book clubs everywhere. It debuts at No. 9 on the Original Fiction list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.

Maggie Knox, the pen name of Toronto writers Karma Brown and Marissa Stapley, has a double entry on the Canadian list this week, first with her breezy new romance “All I Want for Christmas (No. 5) and a new edition of last year’s “The Holiday Swap” (No. 6), both set during the festive season.

“The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” joins the Original Non-Fiction list at No. 5. It’s written by Glamour senior editor and superfan Jessica Radloff (the publisher says she’s written 150 stories on the show and appeared in the finale).

There have maybe too many articles, books and documentaries about Anthony Bourdain since he died by suicide in 2018. “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” by Charles Leerhsen, is the first I’m aware of that hasn’t been mediated by the entourage that surrounded the celebrity cook and traveller. This sure isn’t the sanitized version: Leerhsen’s account is deeply researched and succeeds in capturing the unauthorized Bourdain. I’m just reading the section on his high school years; there are so many interviews with old friends and teachers that I now know more about Bourdain’s youth than I can remember of mine. It debuts on the Original Non-Fiction list at No. 8.