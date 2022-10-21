Round-up: Four new crime fiction to keep you entertained on long winter nights

Soho, 240 pages, $36.95

It’s the 1970s, rural Minnesota, and the question is not so much whether a 19-year-old Ojibwe woman named Cash Blackbear will solve the murder; it’s whether she’ll survive her own scrappy chain-smoking, beer drinking lifestyle. Cash, on balance an altogether engaging character, is also a prize student at the local college and mixes her superior intelligence with an otherworldly ability to interpret strangers’ thoughts. Cash has a part-time job as an assistant to a nearby town’s sheriff and when floodwaters sweep into sight the body of a woman who is clearly a murder victim, the sheriff assigns Cash to the case. As a sleuth, she has a surprisingly traditional gumshoe approach, but she also draws on a little of her mind-reading specialty and other examples of Aboriginal spirituality.

Before There Were Skeletons

By Judy Penz Sheluk

Superior Shores Press, 261 pages, $19.99

Calamity Barnstable, the Ontario private eye specializing in missing persons, got her given name from the Wild West figure, but her personality from the version played in the Doris Day movies: a little smart alecky, but reasoned and charming. She operates out of Marketville, a town an hour north of Toronto. In this book, the fourth in the series, our Callie has three missing women on her hands, all slim and between the ages of 18 and 20 when they vanished in the winter of 1995, one of them a member of Callie’s own family. Are they kidnapping victims? Are the crimes connected? For that matter, are the three, perhaps, even still living? Callie’s sleuthing is clever, determined and the stuff of solid noir.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star