Westfield promises gourd time at Pumpkin Party event

Love Halloween? Then you won’t want to miss the Halloween Pumpkin Party at Westfield Heritage Village.

New this year, the event runs Oct. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s (HCA) property in Kirkwall, where visitors of all ages will enjoy traditional pumpkin and Halloween-themed games, activities, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion — in their favourite costume — and enjoy the festivities, which will feature a barn filled with glowing carved pumpkins and a scarecrow walk.

Pumpkin party revellers are also invited to explore Westfield’s newly groomed trails and enjoy the conservation area’s unique natural features.

Feeling peckish? The Copetown Lions will serve up tasty eats from their on-site food truck. The Westfield gift shop and general store will also be open. Halloween treats will be available at the pop-up Pumpkin Parlour.

Reservations for this weekend’s event are required to ensure the facility can manage the number of visitors, and assist with physical distancing, providing everyone with a safe and enjoyable visit, according to Westfield Heritage Village.

Visitors interested in attending must reserve a two-hour time slot, which includes parking. Each reservation includes one car and a maximum of six people. Groups coming in more than one vehicle must make the appropriate number of reservations.

There will be no walk-in pedestrian traffic. All visitors, including HCA membership pass holders must make a reservation prior to their visit to Westfield, located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd. A reservation fee of $10 applies to all. Admission to the event is free to pass holders. Non-HCA member admission costs $10.50 per vehicle and $5 per person. Children ages five and under can attend for free.

For more information or to book your time slot, visit westfieldheritage.ca.

