The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 26, 2022

What a bounty of new books this week — both literary and mainstream fiction, plus a handful of celebrity memoirs.

For TikTokers, the big news is Colleen Hoover’s latest, “It Starts with Us,” which picks up at the conclusion of her 2016 mega-seller “It Ends with Us.” The new book opens at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list; the first book is close behind at No. 3.

Right behind Hoover at No. 2 is the new legal thriller from John Grisham, “The Boys from Biloxi.”

Next up is Canadian-American novelist John Irving’s latest, “The Last Chairlift,” weighing in at around 900 pages. For more on him and his work, here’s last week’s interview with him by Books editor Deborah Dundas. It debuts at No. 4 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.