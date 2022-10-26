The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 26, 2022

What a bounty of new books this week — both literary and mainstream fiction, plus a handful of celebrity memoirs.
For TikTokers, the big news is Colleen Hoover’s latest, “It Starts with Us,” which picks up at the conclusion of her 2016 mega-seller “It Ends with Us.” The new book opens at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list; the first book is close behind at No. 3.
Right behind Hoover at No. 2 is the new legal thriller from John Grisham, “The Boys from Biloxi.”
Next up is Canadian-American novelist John Irving’s latest, “The Last Chairlift,” weighing in at around 900 pages. For more on him and his work, here’s last week’s interview with him by Books editor Deborah Dundas. It debuts at No. 4 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.
Finally, at No. 10 is “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver’s ambitious reimagining of Charles Dickens’s “David Copperfield.” It is getting rave reviews everywhere.
There’s a magical Harry Potter confluence on the Non-Fiction list this week. “Beyond the Wand,” a memoir by Tom Felton, who rose to fame as Harry’s blonde student nemesis Draco Malfoy, is No. 3. And at No. 7 is “Madly, Deeply,” the diaries of the late Alan Rickman, who played the scathing Severus Snape. And a new edition of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is No. 1 on the Children’s list.
The other noteworthy new celebrity history is “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” edited by David Rosenthal and based on a decades-spanning series of interviews with Paul Newman and candid conversations with the people in his life.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (1)*
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (1)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (60)
4. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada (1)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (7)
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (43)
7. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Simon & Schuster (4)
8. Long Shadows, David Baldacci, Grand Central (2)
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Random House Canada (3)
10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (8)
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (122)
3. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton, Grand Central (1)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (10)
5. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman, Penguin (3)
6. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Paul Newman, ed. Paul Rosenthal, Knopf (1)
7. Madly, Deeply, Alan Rickman, Henry Holt (1)
8. The Escape Artist, Jonathan Freedland, Harper (1)
9. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa, Dey Street (5)
10. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
2. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
3. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
4. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
5. Scars and Stars, Jesse Thistle, McClelland & Stewart
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Viking
7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. A Ballet of Lepers, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart
10. All I Want for Christmas, Maggie Knox, Viking
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
2. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
5. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
6. Death Interrupted, Blair Bigham, Walrus
7. Running Down a Dream, Candy Palmater, HarperCollins Canada
8. Namwayut: We Are All One, Chief Robert Joseph, Page Two
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. The Future Is Now, Bob McDonald, Viking
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Neil Packer, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
2. Jessi’s Secret Language (The Babysitter’s Club #12), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau, Scholastic
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree
4. InvestiGators: Heist and Seek, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
6. Bluey 5-Minute Stories, Penguin Young Readers Group
7. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Narwhalicorn and Jelly (Book #7), Ben Clanton, Tundra
10. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
2. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Elffers, Penguin
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
4. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. Lighter, Yung Pueblo, Harmony
6. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
7. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
8. The Love Prescription, John Gottman, Julie Schwartz Gottman, Penguin
9. Attached, Amir Levine, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
10. The Untethered Soul, Michael A. Singer, New Harbinger
* Number of weeks on list
What a bounty of new books this week — both literary and mainstream fiction, plus a handful of celebrity memoirs.
For TikTokers, the big news is Colleen Hoover’s latest, “It Starts with Us,” which picks up at the conclusion of her 2016 mega-seller “It Ends with Us.” The new book opens at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list; the first book is close behind at No. 3.
Right behind Hoover at No. 2 is the new legal thriller from John Grisham, “The Boys from Biloxi.”
Next up is Canadian-American novelist John Irving’s latest, “The Last Chairlift,” weighing in at around 900 pages. For more on him and his work, here’s last week’s interview with him by Books editor Deborah Dundas. It debuts at No. 4 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.
Finally, at No. 10 is “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver’s ambitious reimagining of Charles Dickens’s “David Copperfield.” It is getting rave reviews everywhere.
There’s a magical Harry Potter confluence on the Non-Fiction list this week. “Beyond the Wand,” a memoir by Tom Felton, who rose to fame as Harry’s blonde student nemesis Draco Malfoy, is No. 3. And at No. 7 is “Madly, Deeply,” the diaries of the late Alan Rickman, who played the scathing Severus Snape. And a new edition of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is No. 1 on the Children’s list.
The other noteworthy new celebrity history is “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” edited by David Rosenthal and based on a decades-spanning series of interviews with Paul Newman and candid conversations with the people in his life.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (1)*
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (1)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (60)
4. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada (1)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (7)
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (43)
7. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Simon & Schuster (4)
8. Long Shadows, David Baldacci, Grand Central (2)
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Random House Canada (3)
10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (8)
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (122)
3. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton, Grand Central (1)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (10)
5. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman, Penguin (3)
6. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Paul Newman, ed. Paul Rosenthal, Knopf (1)
7. Madly, Deeply, Alan Rickman, Henry Holt (1)
8. The Escape Artist, Jonathan Freedland, Harper (1)
9. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa, Dey Street (5)
10. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
2. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
3. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
4. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
5. Scars and Stars, Jesse Thistle, McClelland & Stewart
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Viking
7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. A Ballet of Lepers, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart
10. All I Want for Christmas, Maggie Knox, Viking
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
2. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
5. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
6. Death Interrupted, Blair Bigham, Walrus
7. Running Down a Dream, Candy Palmater, HarperCollins Canada
8. Namwayut: We Are All One, Chief Robert Joseph, Page Two
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. The Future Is Now, Bob McDonald, Viking
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Neil Packer, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
2. Jessi’s Secret Language (The Babysitter’s Club #12), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau, Scholastic
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree
4. InvestiGators: Heist and Seek, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
6. Bluey 5-Minute Stories, Penguin Young Readers Group
7. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Narwhalicorn and Jelly (Book #7), Ben Clanton, Tundra
10. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
2. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Elffers, Penguin
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
4. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. Lighter, Yung Pueblo, Harmony
6. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
7. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
8. The Love Prescription, John Gottman, Julie Schwartz Gottman, Penguin
9. Attached, Amir Levine, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
10. The Untethered Soul, Michael A. Singer, New Harbinger
* Number of weeks on list
What a bounty of new books this week — both literary and mainstream fiction, plus a handful of celebrity memoirs.
For TikTokers, the big news is Colleen Hoover’s latest, “It Starts with Us,” which picks up at the conclusion of her 2016 mega-seller “It Ends with Us.” The new book opens at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list; the first book is close behind at No. 3.
Right behind Hoover at No. 2 is the new legal thriller from John Grisham, “The Boys from Biloxi.”
Next up is Canadian-American novelist John Irving’s latest, “The Last Chairlift,” weighing in at around 900 pages. For more on him and his work, here’s last week’s interview with him by Books editor Deborah Dundas. It debuts at No. 4 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.
Finally, at No. 10 is “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver’s ambitious reimagining of Charles Dickens’s “David Copperfield.” It is getting rave reviews everywhere.
There’s a magical Harry Potter confluence on the Non-Fiction list this week. “Beyond the Wand,” a memoir by Tom Felton, who rose to fame as Harry’s blonde student nemesis Draco Malfoy, is No. 3. And at No. 7 is “Madly, Deeply,” the diaries of the late Alan Rickman, who played the scathing Severus Snape. And a new edition of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is No. 1 on the Children’s list.
The other noteworthy new celebrity history is “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” edited by David Rosenthal and based on a decades-spanning series of interviews with Paul Newman and candid conversations with the people in his life.
— Sarah Murdoch
The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
ORIGINAL FICTION
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (1)*
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday (1)
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (60)
4. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada (1)
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner (7)
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (43)
7. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Simon & Schuster (4)
8. Long Shadows, David Baldacci, Grand Central (2)
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Random House Canada (3)
10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper (1)
ORIGINAL NON-FICTION
1. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records (8)
2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (122)
3. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton, Grand Central (1)
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster (10)
5. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman, Penguin (3)
6. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Paul Newman, ed. Paul Rosenthal, Knopf (1)
7. Madly, Deeply, Alan Rickman, Henry Holt (1)
8. The Escape Artist, Jonathan Freedland, Harper (1)
9. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa, Dey Street (5)
10. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins (1)
CANADIAN FICTION
1. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Knopf Canada
2. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster
3. Fayne, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Knopf Canada
4. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial
5. Scars and Stars, Jesse Thistle, McClelland & Stewart
6. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Viking
7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart
8. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster
9. A Ballet of Lepers, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart
10. All I Want for Christmas, Maggie Knox, Viking
CANADIAN NON-FICTION
1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada
2. Hockey Moms, Theresa Bailey, Terry Marcotte, Collins
3. Ducks, Kate Beaton, Drawn & Quarterly
4. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations
5. A Little Bit Broken, Roz Weston, Doubleday Canada
6. Death Interrupted, Blair Bigham, Walrus
7. Running Down a Dream, Candy Palmater, HarperCollins Canada
8. Namwayut: We Are All One, Chief Robert Joseph, Page Two
9. No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot, Wes Hall, Random House Canada
10. The Future Is Now, Bob McDonald, Viking
CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT
1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay, Neil Packer, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
2. Jessi’s Secret Language (The Babysitter’s Club #12), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau, Scholastic
3. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree
4. InvestiGators: Heist and Seek, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald, HarperCollins
6. Bluey 5-Minute Stories, Penguin Young Readers Group
7. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Narwhalicorn and Jelly (Book #7), Ben Clanton, Tundra
10. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion
SELF-IMPROVEMENT
1. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
2. The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, Joost Elffers, Penguin
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, Harper
4. The Mountain is You, Brianna Wiest, Thought Catalog
5. Lighter, Yung Pueblo, Harmony
6. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Pocket
7. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
8. The Love Prescription, John Gottman, Julie Schwartz Gottman, Penguin
9. Attached, Amir Levine, Rachel Heller, TarcherPerigee
10. The Untethered Soul, Michael A. Singer, New Harbinger
* Number of weeks on list