Roundup: 4 horror books with fearsome storytelling chops just in time for Halloween

Tor, 300 pages $35.95

Camilla Bruce’s impressive knowledge of European folklore allows her to carve out, in her fiction, an eerie borderland between the realm of ancestral pagan beliefs and our supposedly rationalist modern age. In “The Witch in the Well,” Bruce updates the epistolary form — through the deployment of emails, blogs, book excerpts and traditional diaries — to explore the legacy of a 19th-century murder, in which Ilsbeth, a wealthy woman accused of witchcraft in an American farming community, was drowned in a well by her neighbours. Now Catherine, a local wannabe author, has made it her life’s mission to clear Ilsbeth’s name, but her plans are thwarted when a former childhood friend (and bestselling author) also decides to write a book that will tell the accused witch’s “real story.” This is a superb folk horror tale that delivers an imaginative feminist take on the historical persecution of witches through the conflicting viewpoints of three complex and at times believably unlikeable female protagonists.

Dark Observation

By Catherine Cavendish

Flame Tree Press, 230 pages, $21.95

Violet, a typist in London during the bleakest days of the Second World War, knows that she has it better than most of her fellow Londoners. Her job in a government typing pool keeps her fed, housed and relatively safe from the Luftwaffe’s raids, but the work is dreary and repetitive. When she is offered a spot as a typist in the top-secret Cabinet War Rooms housed beneath Parliament, Violet jumps at the opportunity. Her new job, and the arrival of an exotic woman at Violet’s boarding house, soon drag her into a vast occult conspiracy that aims to derail the British war effort. “Dark Observation” overlays the tight pacing and intrigue of the spy thriller with a genuinely creepy atmosphere, and the historical details ring true without feeling intrusive.

James Grainger is the author of “Harmless” and the curator of “The Veil” on Substack.