Freelton-Strabane United Church holds inaugural service Nov. 6

The congregations of Freelton and Strabane United Churches will soon come together united under one roof.

The merging, said Rev. Bill Wheeler, "was hastened by COVID."

The Freelton and Strabane United Churches – sister parishes with a lot of history – will host their inaugural service Sunday (Nov. 6).

“Freelton has always relied heavily on fundraising and with COVID, it could no longer do fundraising,” said Wheeler, noting the pandemic hurt the church financially.

After looking at the budget for the coming year, it was clear something needed to change.

“It was decided by the finance committee to call a congregational meeting to look at the options,” said Wheeler. As they worked through ideas, amalgamation was brought up, but there was no guarantee Strabane would be chosen.

“We looked at who are all our neighbouring United Churches and then looked at who we thought would be the best fit,” he said of the pastoral charges.

In the end, the ultimate decision was to merge the two churches with the closest ties to create the new Freelton Strabane United Church at the current Strabane Church, located at 1565 Brock Rd.

The move to come together wasn’t completely out of the realm of experience. Throughout the pandemic, the two congregations have actually been going back and forth between the two churches for just over a year and sharing worship.

“We’ve had a little bit of a taste of it, but now it becomes permanent,” said Wheeler.