A zero-waste approach to carrot soup and a spicy take on pizza: Here’s what’s cooking this week

What are you eating for dinner this week? A simple pizza, a filling carrot soup and more. These five recipes will definitely become weekly favourites.

Monday: Carrot Greens and Lentil Soup

Looking for a tasty, budget-friendly recipe? Then you’ll love this soup that’ll save you money and help you to not waste a single scrap of food. The whole carrot is used in this cosy soup — that’s right, the root, stem and leaves!

Tuesday: Merguez and Hummus Pizza

Pizza made on pita bread versus traditional dough is a simpler way to enjoy the classic dish without the fuss. This recipe is different from the classic cheese-and-sauce variety, as it boasts a layer of hummus and crumbled merguez sausage instead.

Wednesday: Fish with Braised Celery and White Beans

Are you looking to eat more fish? This quick and easy recipe featuring flaky haddock, hearty white kidney beans and a savoury broth is sure to become a weeknight staple.

Thursday: Sautéed Beef with Olives and Tomatoes

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a simpler recipe than this sautéed beef dish. In less than 30 minutes, you’ll have a hearty, heartwarming meal with a rich tomato and olive sauce ready on the dinner table.

Friday: Kung Pao Chicken