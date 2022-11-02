Peter Howell: Quentin Tarantino gives us more exclamation than ‘Cinema Speculation’ in his new film book

“Just making a list of the wild violent images I witnessed from 1970 to 1972 would appal most readers,” Tarantino writes. You can almost hear him chuckling as he types that line, and an earlier one where he describes the “f---ing thrilling” experience of being the only child in a theatre of adults.

To use a favourite Tarantino interjection, that’s how he rolls, all right? And it was all right by Connie, who reasoned, “Quentin, I worry more about you watching the news. A movie’s not going to hurt you.”

That’s a debatable assertion, and it’s worth noting Tarantino didn’t emerge unscathed from his early immersion into adult horrors. He casually mentions he had counselling from a child psychologist for years and also had problems at school, getting into arguments and fist fights.

His reason for writing the book, he states, is the hope his readers might “learn a little something about cinema.” This includes fascinating tidbits about directors and actors, including the note that Steve McQueen hated the printed word so much he’d charge studios $1 million just to read a single script.

We also get to learn more than a little about Tarantino, often through interjections and footnotes, some of which seems contrary to what we’d expect of him.

He found the first two James Bond movies, “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love,” to be “dull as hell” and didn’t really become a fan of the series until “Goldfinger” in 1964 (released when he was one year old, not yet watching movies).

He adores 1970s movies but hates most 1970s music (“I don’t own ‘Frampton Comes Alive,’” he sneers). This is a strange assertion by a filmmaker known for his innovative use of classic pop tunes in his movies, including the 1972 Stealers Wheel hit “Stuck In the Middle With You,” for a torture scene in “Reservoir Dogs.”

Describing how director Peter Bogdanovich flattered and cajoled his star Barbra Streisand during the filming of Bogdanovich’s 1972 comedy “What’s Up, Doc?,” Tarantino adds this comment in a footnote: “Solving the problems, both large and small, of your actors — lead actors especially — is the job of a film director.”

I would love to have read some elaboration of this philosophy, especially in regards to some of the actors he’s worked with. But Tarantino doesn’t expand on that thought and barely mentions most of his own nine feature films to date (he’s vowed he’ll stop at 10).

Maybe he’s saving that for another book titled “Tarantino on Tarantino.” Or maybe, like the tough-guy actors he adores — McQueen and Brown for sure, but also guys like Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds and William Holden — he’s taking the less-is-more approach to biographical references.

“Viewers can accept my work or reject it,” he writes, in what might be the book’s defining statement. “Deem it good, bad, or with indifference. But I’ve always approached my cinema with a fearlessness of the eventual outcome. A fearlessness that comes to me naturally — I mean, who cares, really? It’s only a movie.”

Funny he should say that, because it’s clear in a chapter about movie critics that he really does care what people think about him. Naming writers for the Los Angeles Times whom he despises — Tarantino really should have bottled this bile, which is unworthy of him — he unloads on movie critics in general: “It would appear most critics writing for newspapers and magazines set themselves up as superior to the films they were paid to review. Which I could never understand, because judging from their writing, that was clearly not the case.”

Ka-zing! It’s a strange beef given that most critics I know, present company included, adore Quentin Tarantino movies and can’t wait for his next one.

He remains reliably contrary, quotably obdurate and eternally passionate, qualities that make “Cinema Speculation” an entertaining trawl through the man’s mind.

Movie critic Peter Howell, a Star contributor, lives in Toronto. Follow on Twitter: @peterhowellfilm.