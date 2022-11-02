The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Nov. 2, 2022

Newcomers to the bestseller lists this week represent every bookish taste.

In fiction, there are thrillers by Lee Child and his brother Andrew Child (“No Plan B,” at No. 4) and Linwood Barclay (“Look Both Ways,” at No. 10); literary superstar Cormac McCarthy’s first novel in 16 years (“The Passenger,” at No. 7); and for “Game of Thrones” obsessives, a visual history of the House Targaryen by George R.R. Martin in collaboration with Westeros fansite principals Elio M. Garcìa and Linda Antonsson (“The Rise of the Dragon,” at No. 5).

In non-fiction, “All Roads Home,” at No. 2 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list, brings together two major Canadian publishing categories: hockey and First Nations issues. It’s by the Cree-Chippewa-Métis-Irish hockey star Bryan Trottier, a seven-time Stanley Cup champion, and veteran sports writer Stephen Brunt.

And if hard science enthralls you, there’s “The Song of the Cell,” at No. 6, by Siddhartha Mukherjee, who explores modern medicine’s new frontier, the ability to manipulate cells to save lives. Mukherjee is best known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Emperor of All Maladies.”