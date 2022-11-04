Giller Prize 2020 finalists answer five questions about the tour, the prize and little secrets

5. Are there any secret things that you put in this work in order to keep yourself amused?

Not consciously, but everything is initially just to amuse myself. It’s a wonder that any of it is eventually amusing to someone else.

Rawi Hage, “Stray Dogs”

1. The best thing is meeting a wonderful group of writers and organizers. The worst is dealing with too much joy.

2. My publisher watched the announcement and phoned me.

3. I think many countries have literary prizes, which are a way to focus attention on the local literary culture. They also help to save a few writers from financial ruin.

4. It’s an acknowledgment by my peers and would bring a new readership to my work.

5. I used to have a fear of dogs. Now I’m grateful for their literary contributions.

Tsering Yangzom Lama, “We Measure the Earth With Our Bodies”

1. One of the many privileges of this tour has been to see so many parts of Canada that some of us haven’t visited before. It was my first time visiting Winnipeg, Calgary and Halifax, for instance. After several years of staying mostly in one place, I have also just enjoyed the feeling of newness: encountering new sights, new experiences. Another highlight has been meeting and befriending my fellow finalists, who are not just brilliant writers but such kind, funny and interesting people.

2. I was in Toronto for the writers’ festival at the time. I put on the livestream while I was preparing to go to the gym. When I get nervous, I tend to like to multi-task. And I also figured I would go and work off some energy whichever way the short list went. Needless to say, it was an emotional time on the treadmill.

3. The reason prizes are important is because they show that some domain of creative work matters. With all their flaws, prizes matter because they insist on valuing something that could easily remain undervalued to the detriment of the society we live in.

4. I think we’ve already won by making it on the short list and so it’s hard to imagine receiving any more. If the prize were to land on my lap, perhaps I would be able to make more time for writing in the future.

5. There are some things in the work that are more hidden than others, but for any careful, sensitive reader, there are secrets of your own to discover. In literature, what’s most interesting are the things that even writers don’t know they’ve placed inside the text. These are the details that make it continuously rewarding to return to Kafka or Virginia Woolf. The things that were mysteries even to them.

Suzette Mayr, “The Sleeping Car Porter”

1. Best: It has been so, so great getting to know the other writers — they’re all such lovely people and they have written such beautiful work. I hear something new every time they read from their shortlisted books. I’m going to miss hanging around with them.

Worst: As soon as I found I was shortlisted, I promptly broke out in shingles on my right eye, I think from the stress of never having been nominated for a prize that huge before. I don’t recommend shingles. There’s a quadrant of my head where my hair still hurts every time I comb it.

2. I didn’t want to know and so I deliberately avoided watching the short list announcement. I got home from walking the dog, though, and my partner was watching the announcement on her iPad. I watched it with her. We had a very alcoholic, celebratory drink right after, and I had what I thought was a particularly stabby, hangover headache at 7 p.m. that night. Turned out it was the beginning of the nerve pain from the shingles.

3. Prizes are good for exposure.

4. My impostor syndrome as a writer would finally go away.

5. One of the characters in the book is a little girl named Esme and she carries around a little porcelain horse named Rocky with her throughout the book. My friend Jim Hume had a little porcelain horse named Rocky when he was a kid. I thought it was so adorable I wrote it into the book.

Noor Naga, “If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English”

1. The best thing has been spending time with the other authors, getting to know their coffee orders and sleeping habits and quirks. The worst thing has been the jet lag.

2. I watched the announcement on a laptop from bed. It was more nerve-racking than I anticipated.

3. I think most books reach new readers by word-of-mouth. A prize has a very big mouth.

4. It would free me to take more time off from teaching so I can focus on the next project.

5. Apart from naming a character after myself and some truly fanciful footnotes, no.

